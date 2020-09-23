2020年9月23日，周三，香港苏富比拍卖行的媒体预览会上，一名苏富比员工展示了任仁发的元代名画。此次拍卖将于10月8日举行，预计拍卖价格在8000万至1.2亿港元(1034万至1551万美元)之间。(AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
A Sotheby's employee presents the Chinese painting, "Five Drunken Princes Returning on Horseback" from the period of Chinese Yuan Dynasty, by Ren Renfa during a media preview for the Sotheby's in Hong Kong on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. The printing is expected to fetch between HK$80-120 million (US$10,340,000-15,510,000) during the auction which will take place on Oct. 8. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
