A woman puts flowers to portraits of St. Petersburg's medical workers who died from coronavirus infection during their work, hanging at an unofficial memorial in front of the local health department in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. The number of daily new cases started to grow in late August in Russia, which has the fourth largest caseload in the world at 1.12 million infections. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
俄罗斯圣彼得堡，一名妇女将鲜花放在工作期间死于冠状病毒感染的圣彼得堡医务人员的画像上
2020年9月25日，星期五，俄罗斯圣彼得堡，一名妇女将鲜花放在工作期间死于冠状病毒感染的圣彼得堡医务人员的画像上。画像挂在当地卫生部门前的非官方纪念碑上。俄罗斯每天新增病例数量在8月下旬开始增加，俄罗斯的病例数量在世界上排名第四，112万例感染。 (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
