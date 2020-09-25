2020年9月25日星期五，法国巴黎，讽刺报纸《查理周报》前办公室附近一名法国宪兵在持刀袭击后守卫街道。(AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
A French gendarme guards a street after a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, Friday Sept. 25, 2020 in Paris. French terrorism authorities are investigating a stabbing of two people Friday outside the former offices of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, and two suspects have been arrested, authorities said. France's counterterrorism prosecutor said authorities suspect a terrorist motive because of the place and timing of the stabbing: in front of the building where Charlie Hebdo was based until the 2015 Islamic extremist attack on the newspaper's cartoonists that killed 12 people, and at a time when the trial into that attack is under way across town. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
