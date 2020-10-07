2020年10月1日，中国北京，为期一周的国庆节假期期间，戴着口罩帮助遏制冠状病毒传播的游客在为期一周的假期游览紫禁城。(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Visitors wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus exit the Forbidden City during a weeklong holiday for the Oct. 1 National Day, in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Chinese tourists took 425 million domestic trips in the first half of the eight-day National Day holiday, generating $45.9 billion in tourism revenue, according to China's ministry of culture and tourism. The holiday this year, which coincides with the Mid-Autumn Festival, will be a litmus test of whether China's tourism industry can bounce back after being battered by COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
2020年10月1日，中国北京，为期一周的国庆节假期期间，戴着口罩帮助遏制冠状病毒传播的游客在为期一周的假期游览紫禁城。(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
