An elderly woman wearing a mask to protect from the coronavirus is pushed in an wheelchair past national flags on the last day of the National Day holidays in Beijing on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The eight-day holiday this year, which coincides with the Mid-Autumn Festival, will be a litmus test of whether China's tourism industry can bounce back following the battering it took earlier in the year. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
北京，中国国庆长假的最后一天，一名戴着口罩保护免受冠状病毒感染的老妇在轮椅上被推着穿过国旗
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
2020年10月8日星期四，北京，中国国庆长假的最后一天，一名戴着口罩保护免受冠状病毒感染的老妇在轮椅上被推着穿过国旗。 (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
转载本台文章需明确标明出处，包括作者姓名和Radio Canada International。
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
文章分类：未分类
标签：
由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。