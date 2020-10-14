亲民主的抗议者在2020年10月14日星期三在泰国曼谷举行的街头游行中试图清除障碍。成千上万的反政府抗议者周三聚集举行集会，以纪念1973年民众起义的周年纪念日，那场游行罢免了军事独裁统治。 (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Pro-democracy protesters struggle to remove barriers during a street march in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered Wednesday for a rally being held on the anniversary of a 1973 popular uprising that led to the ousting of a military dictatorship, amid a heavy police presence and fear of clashes with political opponents. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
