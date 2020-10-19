A sign reading "respect the treaties, protect the sacred" hangs on the doors of Halifax city hall as hundreds of people are seen gathered at Grand Parade Square in Halifax, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Protesters gathered to demonstrate in solidarity with Mi’kmaq fishers, as multiple speakers addressed the crowd and spoke out about the escalating violence directed at Indigenous fishers in the community of West Pubnico, N.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brett Bundale

加拿大哈利法克斯大游行广场上聚集了数百人，哈利法克斯市政厅的门上挂着一个标有“尊重条约，保护神圣”的标志

发表 2020年10月19日（星期一）

20201017日，星期六，加拿大哈利法克斯大游行广场上聚集了数百人，哈利法克斯市政厅的门上挂着一个标有尊重条约，保护神圣的标志。抗议者聚集起来表示声援原住民渔民，有多位演讲者向人群讲话，并谈到了针对新南威尔士州西部Pubnico社区针对土著渔民的暴力升级问题。THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brett Bundale

