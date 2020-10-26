A sports center worker wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks outside a closed swimming pool of the Forum sports center, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. For at least the next month, people outdoors except for small children must now wear masks in all of Italy, gyms, cinemas, swimming pools, and movie theaters will be closed, ski slopes are off-limits to all but competitive skiers and cafes and restaurants must shut down in early evenings, under a decree signed on Sunday by Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, who ruled against another severe lockdown despite a current surge in COVID-19 infections. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

在印度新德里的国防部举行的欢迎仪式上，美国国防部长马克·埃斯珀（Mark Esper）视察仪仗队

作者 加拿大国际广播
china@rcinet.ca
发表 2020年10月26日（星期一）

2020年10月26日，星期一，在印度新德里的国防部举行的欢迎仪式上，美国国防部长马克·埃斯珀（Mark Esper）视察仪仗队。（AP Photo / Altaf Qadri）

