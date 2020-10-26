2020年10月26日，星期一，意大利，一名戴着口罩以抑制COVID-19传播的运动中心工作人员在运动中心的封闭游泳池外走过。 (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
A sports center worker wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks outside a closed swimming pool of the Forum sports center, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. For at least the next month, people outdoors except for small children must now wear masks in all of Italy, gyms, cinemas, swimming pools, and movie theaters will be closed, ski slopes are off-limits to all but competitive skiers and cafes and restaurants must shut down in early evenings, under a decree signed on Sunday by Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, who ruled against another severe lockdown despite a current surge in COVID-19 infections. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
2020年10月26日，星期一，意大利，一名戴着口罩以抑制COVID-19传播的运动中心工作人员在运动中心的封闭游泳池外走过。 (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。