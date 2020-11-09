2020年11月9日，星期一，医务人员将一名受新冠肺炎影响的患者从法国中部的里昂-布朗机场运送到另一个地区。(AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Medical staff transport a patient affected with COVID-19 to another region from the Lyon-Bron airport, central France, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. The French government gradually ratcheted up from localised curfews and closures of bars and other targeted businesses to what is now a full-blown nationwide lockdown, albeit with open schools and more economic activity than during France's even tighter first lockdown during the initial pandemic wave last spring. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
