A view of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. A Vatican investigation into ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has found that bishops, cardinals and popes downplayed or dismissed reports that he slept with seminarians. But the 400-plus-page report determined that Pope Francis merely continued his predecessors’ handling of the predator until a former altar boy alleged abuse. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

梵蒂冈圣彼得大教堂。梵蒂冈对前红衣主教西奥多·麦卡里克的调查发现，主教、红衣主教和教皇淡化或否认了他与神学院学生丑闻

2020年11月10日，星期二，梵蒂冈圣彼得大教堂。梵蒂冈对前红衣主教西奥多·麦卡里克的调查发现，主教、红衣主教和教皇淡化或否认了他与神学院学生丑闻的报道。但这份长达400多页的报告认定，教皇方济各只是延续了他的前的处理方式。(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

