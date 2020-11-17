Fans wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus take a selfie before Game 1 of the Korean Series, the Korea Baseball Organization's championship round, between Doosan Bears and NC Dinos at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. South Korea says it will tighten social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area and some parts of eastern Gangwon province to try to suppress a coronavirus resurgence there. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
韩国首尔的Gocheok Sky Dome体育场，斗山熊队和NC Dinos队在韩国棒球组织锦标赛韩国系列赛第一场比赛之前球迷们自拍
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
2020年11月17日，星期二，韩国首尔的Gocheok Sky Dome体育场，斗山熊队和NC Dinos队在韩国棒球组织锦标赛韩国系列赛第一场比赛之前球迷们自拍。韩国表示，将加强大首尔地区和江原道省东部一些地区的社交距离规定，以抑制那里的冠状病毒死灰复燃。(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
转载本台文章需明确标明出处，包括作者姓名和Radio Canada International。
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
文章分类：未分类
标签：
由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。