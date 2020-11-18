A section for a giant Christmas tree is lowered into place in the central business district of Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. The tree's 800 branches are dressed with 15,000 flowers representing nine different kinds of Australian flowers: banksia, waratah, bottlebrush, wattle, eucalyptus gum flower, kangaroo paw, flannel flower, pink wax flower and white wax flower. They're also decorated with more than 110,000 LED lights. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

澳大利亚悉尼市中心商业区，一棵巨大圣诞树的顶部分被吊车放下

作者 加拿大国际广播 |
china@rcinet.ca
发表 2020年11月18日（星期三）10:36

加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada

2020年11月18日，星期三，澳大利亚悉尼市中心商业区，一棵巨大圣诞树的顶部分被吊车放下。这棵树的800根树枝上点缀着1万5千朵花，代表着9种不同的澳大利亚花。它还装饰有超过11万盏LED灯。(AP Photo/Mark Baker)

加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada

加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
转载本台文章需明确标明出处，包括作者姓名和Radio Canada International。
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
copyright-banner

copyright-banner 加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
文章分类：未分类
标签：

您看到错别字或其他错误了吗？ 点击这里！

其他文章

由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。
﻿

播客

图片中的世界

图片中的加拿大

分类检索

栏目

作者