2020年11月18日，星期三，澳大利亚悉尼市中心商业区，一棵巨大圣诞树的顶部分被吊车放下。这棵树的800根树枝上点缀着1万5千朵花，代表着9种不同的澳大利亚花。它还装饰有超过11万盏LED灯。(AP Photo/Mark Baker)
A section for a giant Christmas tree is lowered into place in the central business district of Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. The tree's 800 branches are dressed with 15,000 flowers representing nine different kinds of Australian flowers: banksia, waratah, bottlebrush, wattle, eucalyptus gum flower, kangaroo paw, flannel flower, pink wax flower and white wax flower. They're also decorated with more than 110,000 LED lights. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
