2020年11月24日，星期二，北京大兴国际机场，戴口罩抵御冠状病毒的乘客站在登机口。周二，中国报告了一起发生在上海浦东机场一名工人身上的新型冠状病毒病例。目前，中国正在对数千名机场工作人员进行大规模检测。(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
Passengers wearing face masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus stand at a boarding gate at the Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. China reported one new coronavirus case in a worker at Shanghai's Pudong Airport on Tuesday as it is mass testing thousands of airport employees in an effort to contain a COVID-19 outbreak centered around workers at Pudong. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
2020年11月24日，星期二，北京大兴国际机场，戴口罩抵御冠状病毒的乘客站在登机口。周二，中国报告了一起发生在上海浦东机场一名工人身上的新型冠状病毒病例。目前，中国正在对数千名机场工作人员进行大规模检测。(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。