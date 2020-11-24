Passengers wearing face masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus stand at a boarding gate at the Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. China reported one new coronavirus case in a worker at Shanghai's Pudong Airport on Tuesday as it is mass testing thousands of airport employees in an effort to contain a COVID-19 outbreak centered around workers at Pudong. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

北京大兴国际机场，戴口罩抵御冠状病毒的乘客站在登机口

作者 加拿大国际广播 |
china@rcinet.ca
发表 2020年11月24日（星期二）10:52

2020年11月24日，星期二，北京大兴国际机场，戴口罩抵御冠状病毒的乘客站在登机口。周二，中国报告了一起发生在上海浦东机场一名工人身上的新型冠状病毒病例。目前，中国正在对数千名机场工作人员进行大规模检测。(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

