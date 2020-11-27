2020年11月27日，星期五，泰国曼谷，一名抗议者用一只黄色的鸭子装饰他的胡子，这已经成为反政府集会期间抵抗幽默的象征。支持民主的示威者继续抗议，呼吁政府下台，改革宪法和君主制，尽管他们被提起法律诉讼，并可能遭到反对者的暴力或军事镇压。(AP Photo/WasonWanichakorn)
CORRECTS PHOTOGRAPHER'S NAME - A protester adorns his beard with a yellow duck, which has become a good-humored symbol of resistance during anti-government rallies, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand. Pro-democracy demonstrators are continuing their protests calling for the government to step down and reforms to the constitution and the monarchy, despite legal charges being filed against them and the possibility of violence from their opponents or a military crackdown. (AP Photo/WasonWanichakorn)
