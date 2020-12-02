2020年12月2日，星期三，一名外国记者抵达北京法院时被中国警察阻拦。对一名电视节目主持人提起性骚扰诉讼的中国女性周三在法院对支持者说，她希望她的案件能鼓励其他“性别暴力受害者”站出来，因为在中国体系中，受害女性几乎没有申诉的可能。(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Zhou Xiaoxuan, right, looks as Chinese policemen block a foreign journalist on her arrival at a courthouse in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Zhou, a Chinese woman who filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against a TV host, told cheering supporters at a courthouse Wednesday she hopes her case encourages other "victims of gender violence" in a system that gives them few options to pursue complaints.(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
