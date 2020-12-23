A woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, rides on a bus, with Kremlin's towers, left and right, and Russian Foreign Ministry building, center, in the background, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Russia, which has so far registered more than 2.8 million confirmed cases of the virus and over 51,000 deaths in the pandemic, has been swept by a rapid resurgence of the outbreak this fall, with numbers of infections and deaths significantly exceeding those reported in the spring. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
俄罗斯莫斯科，一名戴着口罩抵御冠状病毒的妇女乘坐公共汽车，左右两侧是克里姆林宫的塔楼，背景是俄罗斯外交部大楼
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
2020年12月23日，星期三，俄罗斯莫斯科，一名戴着口罩抵御冠状病毒的妇女乘坐公共汽车，左右两侧是克里姆林宫的塔楼，背景是俄罗斯外交部大楼。俄罗斯迄今已有280多万例登记确诊病例和5万例死亡病例。今年秋天疫情迅速死灰复燃，感染和死亡人数大大超过了春季报告的人数。(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
转载本台文章需明确标明出处，包括作者姓名和Radio Canada International。
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
文章分类：未分类
标签：
由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。