2021年1月5日，星期二，东京涉谷地区，人们戴着防护口罩等待红绿灯，以帮助遏制冠状病毒的传播。(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus wait for traffic light to walk along pedestrian crossings in the Shibuya area of Tokyo Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says vaccine approval is being speeded up to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and he promised to consider declaring a state of emergency. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 1200 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
