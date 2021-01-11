2021年1月8日，星期五，一名女性在乌克兰基辅的一座纪念碑前献花，悼念德黑兰郊区一架乌克兰737-800飞机坠毁的遇难者。 (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A woman lays flowers to a memorial in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, for the victims of a Ukrainian 737-800 plane crash on the outskirts of Tehran. One year after Iranian forces shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 people on board, more questions remain than answers as families of victims allege harassment by Iranian authorities and affected countries raise concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in Iran's investigation. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
