2021年1月13日，星期三，北京，一名女性抱着一个戴着口罩的孩子穿过十字路口。中国正把预防大流行的努力集中在农村地区，官员们敦促人们不要回家过一年一度的农历新年。目前，中国正在抗击自一年前武汉爆发大流行以来最严重的最新一次新冠肺炎疫情。(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
A woman carries a child wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as they walk across an intersection in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. China is concentrating its pandemic prevention efforts in the rural areas as officials urge people to not travel home for the annual Lunar New Year festival, as the country combats its most serious latest outbreak of COVID-19 since the pandemic originally broke out in Wuhan a year ago. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
