名戴着口罩的保安从中国工商银行北京分行向外看

2021年1月19日，星期二，一名戴着口罩的保安从中国工商银行北京分行向外看。(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A security guard wearing a mask looks out from a Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) branch in Beijing on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Profit at state-owned companies that dominate China's banking, oil and most other industries rose by as much as 25% last year as the country recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the. State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission which oversees 97 companies directly under the Cabinet including PetroChina Ltd., Asia's biggest oil producer; China Mobile Ltd., the world's biggest phone carrier by number of subscribers, and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., the world's biggest bank by assets. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
