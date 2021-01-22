2021年1月22日，星期五，尼泊尔加德满都，一名尼泊尔支持者在执政的尼泊尔共产党分裂出来的团体中跳舞，其他人参加抗议。周五，数千名示威者在尼泊尔首都集会，抗议总理解散议会，并因执政政党内部的争斗下令重新选举。(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
A Nepalese supporter of the splinter group in the governing Nepal Communist Party dances as other participate in a protest in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators rallied in Nepal’s capital Friday protesting against the prime minister who had dissolved the parliament and ordered fresh election because of feuds within the ruling political party. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
