A child wearing a mask holds on to a woman as they walk through a popular shopping street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. The central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected, has largely returned to normal but is on heightened alert against a resurgence as China battles outbreaks elsewhere in the country. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
中国武汉市，一个戴着口罩的女性抱着一个孩子穿过一条购物街
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
2021年1月26日，星期二，中国武汉市，一个戴着口罩的女性抱着一个孩子穿过一条购物街。(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
转载本台文章需明确标明出处，包括作者姓名和Radio Canada International。
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
文章分类：未分类
标签：
由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。