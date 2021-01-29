2021年1月29日，星期五，世界卫生组织参观了位于中国中部湖北省武汉市的湖北省中西医结合医院，也称为湖北省新华医院。中国表示，一年多前第一批新冠肺炎患者在那里接受了治疗，这是专家们期待已久的冠状病毒起源实况调查任务的一部分。(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
China counterparts to the World Health Organization team visit the Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine also know as the Hubei Province Xinhua Hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. A World Health Organization team on Friday visited the hospital where China says the first COVID-19 patients were treated more than a year ago as part of the experts' long-awaited fact-finding mission on the origins of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
