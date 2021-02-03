2021年2月3日，星期三，尼泊尔加德满都，警察试图阻止尼泊尔示威者参加火炬集会，抗议解散议会。尼泊尔总统去年12月解散了议会，此前总理建议采取这一举措，执政的共产党内部的不和不断升级，可能会将这个喜马拉雅山国家推入政治危机。(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Nepalese demonstrators participate in a torch rally to protest against the dissolution of parliament as policemen try to stop them in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Nepal's president dissolved the Parliament in December after the prime minister recommended the move amid an escalating feud within his Communist Party that is likely to push the Himalayan nation into a political crisis. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
