2021年2月3日，星期三，墨尔本，澳大利亚网球公开赛，观众观看澳大利亚的约翰·米尔曼对希腊的米恰伊尔佩尔沃拉基斯的比赛。(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
Spectators watch Australia's John Millman against Greece's Michail Pervolarakis in their ATP Cup match in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.The Australian Open site has the feel of a major this week with six tournaments being contested at Melbourne Park. Usually the tuneup tournaments Down Under are spread around the capital cities and some of the biggest stars have time off competitive play in the week before the first Grand Slam of the season. Not this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the entire preparation for the Australian Open. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
2021年2月3日，星期三，墨尔本，澳大利亚网球公开赛，观众观看澳大利亚的约翰·米尔曼对希腊的米恰伊尔佩尔沃拉基斯的比赛。(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。