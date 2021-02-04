Spectators watch Australia's John Millman against Greece's Michail Pervolarakis in their ATP Cup match in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.The Australian Open site has the feel of a major this week with six tournaments being contested at Melbourne Park. Usually the tuneup tournaments Down Under are spread around the capital cities and some of the biggest stars have time off competitive play in the week before the first Grand Slam of the season. Not this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the entire preparation for the Australian Open. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

墨尔本，澳大利亚网球公开赛，观众观看澳大利亚的约翰·米尔曼对希腊的米恰伊尔佩尔沃拉基斯的比赛

2021年2月3日，星期三，墨尔本，澳大利亚网球公开赛，观众观看澳大利亚的约翰·米尔曼对希腊的米恰伊尔佩尔沃拉基斯的比赛。(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

