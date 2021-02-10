An employee holds a sign reading "Please wear a mask to protect you and me." and walks among the shoppers for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations at the Dihua Street market in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021. Taiwanese shoppers started hunting for delicacies, dried goods and other bargains at the market ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations which according to the lunar calendar will take place on Feb. 12.(AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
台湾台北迪化街市场一名员工举着一个牌子，上面写着“请戴上面具保护你我”
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
2021年2月10日，星期三，台湾台北迪化街市场一名员工举着一个牌子，上面写着“请戴上面具保护你我”在即将到来的中国新年庆祝活动的购物者中穿行。根据农历，新年庆祝活动将于2月12日举行，在此之前，台湾购物者开始在市场上寻找美味佳肴、干货和其他货物。(AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
转载本台文章需明确标明出处，包括作者姓名和Radio Canada International。
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
文章分类：未分类
标签：
由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。