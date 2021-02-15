2021年2月1日，加拿大安大略省伯卡约附近，雪橇领头狗麦克的蓝眼睛与他被雪覆盖的皮毛形成鲜明对比。THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
Lead dog Mic Mac's blue eyes stand in contrast to his snow-covered fur near Bobcaygeon, Ont., on February 1, 2021. Carol Nichol, Lorraine Gregson and Sandi McNeil have been hitting the trails during the dog days of this lockdown. Mindful of COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, their bubble is the three of them and fourteen Siberian huskies. On the Nichol property, just north of Bobcaygeon, they run their teams over 80 acres of frozen wetlands and forest. Carol, Lorraine and Sandi have been somewhat removed from the pandemic, ensconced in their world of winter, their dogs and sledding. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
2021年2月1日，加拿大安大略省伯卡约附近，雪橇领头狗麦克的蓝眼睛与他被雪覆盖的皮毛形成鲜明对比。THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。