CORRECTS CITY TO YANGON INSTEAD OF MANDALAY - Protesters monitor police movement during an anti-coup protest on a blocked road in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Demonstrators in Myanmar took to the streets again on Tuesday to protest last month’s seizure of power by the military, as foreign ministers from Southeast Asian countries prepared to meet to discuss the political crisis. (AP Photo)
缅甸仰光，抗议者在一条被封锁的道路上，远端可以看见警察的行动
2021年3月2日，星期二，缅甸仰光，抗议者在一条被封锁的道路上，远端可以看见警察的行动。 周二，缅甸示威者再次走上街头，抗议上个月军方掌权，东南亚国家的外交部长准备会面讨论政治危机。(AP Photo)
