2021年3月25日，周四，韩国首尔的火车站，电视节目上展示了朝鲜发射导弹的图像。朝鲜周四试射了自拜登上任以来的第一枚弹道导弹。在核谈判仍停滞不前的情况下，朝鲜扩大了军事能力，并增加了对华盛顿的压力。(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
People watch a TV showing a file image of a North Korea missile launch during a news program at the Suseo Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday. March 25, 2021. North Korea on Thursday test-fired its first ballistic missiles since President Joe Biden took office, as it expands its military capabilities and increases pressure on Washington while nuclear negotiations remain stalled. The Korean letters read: "North Korea launches missiles." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
