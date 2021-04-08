Familiy members bereaved by Covid-19 walk along the National Memorial Covid Wall with pictures of their loved ones to mark the completion of the approximately 150,000 hearts being painted onto the National Covid Memorial Wall, on the Thames Embankment opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Bereaved families want the wall of painted hearts to remain a site of national commemoration and are asking the Prime Minister to help make the memorial permanent. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
英国伦敦议会大厦对面的泰晤士河堤岸上，被新冠肺炎夺去亲人的家庭成员沿着国家纪念墙行走
2021年4月8日，星期四，英国伦敦议会大厦对面的泰晤士河堤岸上，被新冠肺炎夺去亲人的家庭成员沿着国家纪念墙行走，他们的亲人的照片和大约15万颗心被放置到国家纪念墙上。失去亲人的家庭希望彩绘红心墙仍然是一个国家纪念的场所，并要求首相将纪念碑永久化。(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
