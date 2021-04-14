Members of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives shout slogans during a rally to denounce the Japanese government's decision on Fukushima water, in front of a building which houses Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Japan's government announced Tuesday it would start releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean in two years. It's a move that's fiercely opposed by fishermen, residents and Japan's neighbors. The signs read: "Denounce, the discharge of contaminated water at the Fukushima nuclear plant." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
韩国首尔的一栋日本大使馆大楼前，韩国渔业合作社联合会的成员在集会上喊口号，谴责日本政府对福岛核污染水的决定
2021年4月14日，星期三，韩国首尔的一栋日本大使馆大楼前，韩国渔业合作社联合会的成员在集会上喊口号，谴责日本政府对福岛核污染水的决定。日本政府周二宣布，将在两年内开始向太平洋排放受损福岛核电站处理过的放射性水。这一举动遭到渔民、居民和日本邻国的强烈反对。标语上写着:“谴责福岛核电站的污水排放。”(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
