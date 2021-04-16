Notices are seen to denounce the Japan government's decision on Fukushima water, at the seafood section of a retail store in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 16, 2021. Japan's government announced Tuesday it would start releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean in two years. It's a move that's fiercely opposed by fishermen, residents and Japan's neighbors. The signs read: "We don't sell Japanese products." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
韩国首尔一家零售店的海鲜区，人们看到谴责日本政府关于福岛排核污染水的决定的通知
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
2021年4月16日，星期五，韩国首尔一家零售店的海鲜区，人们看到谴责日本政府关于福岛排核污染水的决定的通知。日本政府周二宣布，将在两年内开始向太平洋排放受损福岛核电站处理过的放射性水。这一举动遭到渔民、居民和日本邻国的强烈反对。牌子上写着:“我们不卖日本产品。”(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
转载本台文章需明确标明出处，包括作者姓名和Radio Canada International。
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
文章分类：未分类
标签：
由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。