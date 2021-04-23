A healthcare workers have set up on the American side of the Carway Border crossing in Montana on Wednesday April 21, 2021. A long line of cars are backed up at the Carway Border crossing in southern Alberta this week as First Nations members and others from the general public took advantage of free vaccinations courtesy of the Blackfeet Tribe in Montana. The tribe, 150 kilometres south of Lethbridge, Alberta, already has 98 percent of its members vaccinated and have an abundance of COVID-19 vaccines and received permission to share the excess vaccines with both Canadian First Nations and non-First Nations in the area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Blackfeet Tribe in Montana-James McNeely
美加边境，美国蒙大拿州医护人员在卡韦边境口岸的美国一侧设立了医疗站
2021年4月21日，星期三，美加边境，美国蒙大拿州医护人员在卡韦边境口岸的美国一侧设立了医疗站。本周，由于美国蒙大拿州为原住民提供免费疫苗接种，艾伯塔省南部的卡韦边境口岸排起了长队的汽车。THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Blackfeet Tribe in Montana-James McNeely
