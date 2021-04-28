加拿大多伦多新冠肺炎大流行期间，军方人员与平民医生和护士乘坐超级大力神军用运输机抵达皮尔森国际机场

2021年4月27日，星期二，加拿大多伦多新冠肺炎大流行期间，军方人员与平民医生和护士乘坐洛克希德·马丁公司的C-130J超级大力神涡轮螺旋桨军用运输机抵达皮尔森国际机场。THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Physician Dr. Allison Furey, second right, the wife of Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey, along with Military personal and civilian doctors and nurses arrive in a military Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules turboprop military transport aircraft at Pearson International Airport during the during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
