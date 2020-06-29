MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 24: Artist Eric Rieger, also known as HOTTEA, works on an art installation called "Pure Imagination" outside the Guthrie Theater on June 24, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The artwork, a portrait of George Floyd, is formed by placing hundreds of individually painted magnets on the metal exterior of the theater. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
当地艺术家在明尼阿波利斯创作乔治·弗洛伊德灵感的艺术装置
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
2020年6月24日，明尼苏达州明尼阿波利斯市，艺术家埃里克·里格(Eric Rieger)，也叫HOTTEA，在古思里剧院外创作一件名为“纯粹的想象”的艺术装置。这幅画是乔治·弗洛伊德的肖像，它是由数百块单独绘制的磁铁放在剧院的金属外壳上形成。 (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada
加广版权所有www.rcinet.ca微信:radio-canada加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 抄袭举报 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
转载本台文章需明确标明出处，包括作者姓名和Radio Canada International。
加拿大国际广播及CBC/Radio-Canada版权所有 网站：www.rcinet.ca 微信ID:radio-canada
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
文章分类：未分类
标签：
由于不可控的因素，我们将无限期关闭评论。 我们的社交网络仍然开放并欢迎您的参与。