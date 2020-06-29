MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 24: Artist Eric Rieger, also known as HOTTEA, works on an art installation called "Pure Imagination" outside the Guthrie Theater on June 24, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The artwork, a portrait of George Floyd, is formed by placing hundreds of individually painted magnets on the metal exterior of the theater. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

当地艺术家在明尼阿波利斯创作乔治·弗洛伊德灵感的艺术装置

作者 Radio Canada International |
china@rcinet.ca
发表 2020年6月29日（星期一）11:52

2020年6月24日，明尼苏达州明尼阿波利斯市，艺术家埃里克·里格(Eric Rieger)，也叫HOTTEA，在古思里剧院外创作一件名为“纯粹的想象”的艺术装置。这幅画是乔治·弗洛伊德的肖像，它是由数百块单独绘制的磁铁放在剧院的金属外壳上形成。 (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

转载本台文章需明确标明出处，包括作者姓名和Radio Canada International。
您无权使用Radio-Canada/CBC，RCI和其他新闻机构的图片。
