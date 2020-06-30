2020年6月30日，星期二，尼泊尔加德满都附近的帕坦德巴尔广场，尼泊尔青年表演了一出戏剧作为抗议活动的一部分，要求改善COVID-19的管理措施。数百名尼泊尔人星期二聚集在一起，抗议政府据称未能增加冠状病毒检测和对大流行的整体处理。(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Nepalese youth perform a play as a part of a protest demanding better COVID-19 management at Patan Durbar Square near Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Hundreds of Nepalese gathered Tuesday protesting against government's alleged failure to increase testing for coronavirus and overall handling of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
