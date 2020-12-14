A woman wearing a protective mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus checks Christmas lanterns that are being sold along a street in Manila, Philippines on Monday Dec. 14, 2020. Many Filipinos adorn their homes with Christmas decorations as one of the most important holidays in this predominantly Roman Catholic nation approaches amid government restrictions to curb the spread of COVID19. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
人们走向德国埃森市中心的购物中心。星期三，德国将进入全国封锁状态
2020年12月14日，星期一，人们走向德国埃森市中心的购物中心。星期三，德国将进入全国封锁状态，以抗击新冠肺炎流行。(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
