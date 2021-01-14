2021年1月14日，星期四，一名戴着口罩的女士站在中国武汉市的一条街道上。世界卫生组织的全球研究人员小组星期四抵达武汉调查冠状病毒起源。冠状病毒起源调查具有高度的政治敏感。 (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A woman wearing a mask to protect herself from the coronavirus stands along a street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. A global team of researchers for the World Health Organization arrived Thursday in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic was first detected to conduct a politically sensitive investigation into its origins amid uncertainty about whether Beijing might try to prevent embarrassing discoveries. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
