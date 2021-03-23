THORNTON, CO - JUNE 06: Ingrid Encalada, an undocumented immigrant from Peru and mother of two, holds her son Anibal Jurado, 17 months, at their home on June 6, 2017 in Thornton, Colorado. Ingrid was given a temporary stay from deportation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in May after she took sanctuary in a Denver church for five months to avoid deportation. ICE agents, emboldened by the leadership of President Donald Trump, have almost doubled arrests from the previous year of undocumented immigrants. The soaring number of detentions highlights a Trump campaign pledge to target the some 11 million people living as undocumented immigrants in the United States. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
孩子的权益比父母重要：魁北克省拟修改少儿保护法
魁北克省政府正在考虑修改少儿保护法，以便更有效地向该省未成年人提供保护和服务。省卫生与社会服务副部长卡尔芒（lionel Carmant）在接受Radio-Canada采访时表示，该法已经四十年没有修订过，有些内容已经跟不上社会发展。
儿童保护部门和省司法部已经就此开始进行讨论，预计将在今年秋天提交法案。计划修订的内容之一是要把孩子的利益置于父母的权利之上。卡尔芒表示，科学研究已经证明，首先要让孩子生活在一个爱护他的家庭里。相比之下，是否和亲生父母一起生活没有那么重要。过去曾发生过孩子从儿童保护机构或寄养家庭回到亲生父母身边后被虐待致死的案例。
另一个改动是要把保护孩子放在尊重隐私前面。在孩子可能遭到虐待时，学校、社工、警方等部门不应该因囿于隐私保护而不互通信息。
去年4月底在魁省格兰比市，一个深度昏迷的7岁女孩被警察从家里救出，随后在医院因伤重死亡。当地儿童保护机构在过去几年中曾经数次介入，却最终没有把女孩从她的父亲及继母身边带走。省政府成立了一个专门委员会进行调查并提出改革建议。最后的调查报告将在今年秋季提交，但是魁省政府显然不想等到那时再采取行动。
(RCI avec Radio-Canada)
