Niño canadiense de 12 años entrega miles de paquetes de ayuda a indigentes de Vancouver

ZacPac assembly lines – ready to GO!

Thanks to the JW Marriott Parq for providing space for the ZacPac Project packing. We are grateful to have this very comfortable, large open space for the ZacPac assembly lines. As well, we thank all the Parq employees who joined the volunteer efforts. 👏👏👏 We were so lucky to be able to set up our assembly lines on Thursday night!Thanks again to the Parq! @jwmarriottparqvancouver #homelessness #endhomelessness #zacpacproject

Posted by ZacPac Project on Sunday, March 8, 2020