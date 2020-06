El Día de los Pueblos Indígenas en Canadá fue real y virtual

***Top 5 Finalist***Hello Everyone, my name is Belle Bailey. I’m 19 years old & I’m an Algonquin from the Pikwakanagan First Nation in Ontario, Canada. I am dancing on top of the WORLD! I’m so happy to have been chosen as a finalist!!!!Thank you so much to the Social Distance Powwow, the Ottawa Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival and to all of the people who voted to help get me here. This song is called Hop To The Drop by Northern Cree available on Spotify. Dance number SSIFAW 15Thank you so much for watching. Please LIKE & SHARE!!!!! #fancyshawl18+#SSIF20AFSFR#SSIFAWF15

