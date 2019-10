Jóvenes manifiestan por el clima en la Cámara de los Comunes de Ottawa

27 young people were dragged out and arrested this morning while occupying the House of Commons. They brought mandate letters with them for the MP-elects to send a clear message: it is our generation on the line if they don't govern for a #GreenNewDeal. A Green New Deal is the only plan on the table that gives us a real chance to tackle the climate crisis.See the full story: https://our-time.ca/lead/

Posted by 350 Canada on Monday, October 28, 2019