Muslims are constantly in the news in Canada, but unfortunately, often in the context of controversy. How does this affect young Canadian Muslims opinions about themselves, their community and others?

«Me, the Muslim Next Door» is a bilingual, audiovisual documentary that provides a platform for young Canadian Muslims to speak for themselves on life issues such as love, religion, culture, politics, community, and family.

We invite you, through 24 capsules totaling more than 120 minutes of video material, to go beyond stereotypes and discover the daily lives and testimonies of seven young Canadian Muslims living in Montreal and Toronto: Dania, Eduardo, Jamilla, Laila, Mehdi, Rizwan and Suad.