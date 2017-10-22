Lynn Desjardins, Marc Montgomery, Carmel Kilkenny
Photo Credit: rci

The LINK Online, Sun. Oct 22, 2017

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Sunday 22 October, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Your hosts, Lynn, Carmel, Marc (Video of show at bottom)

Listen
RCMP have previously estimated that 1,200 Indigenous women and girls are either missing, murdered or both in Canada. Others, including the Native Women’s Association of Canada, have suggested the figure could be much higher.
RCMP have previously estimated that 1,200 Indigenous women and girls are either missing, murdered or both in Canada. Others, including the Native Women’s Association of Canada, have suggested the figure could be much higher. © CBC

The national inquiry into the issue of the high proportion of missing or murdered indigenous women held another hearing this week.  However, the controversy swirling around the much troubled inquiry has not let up.

The inquiry began last year but has only held three hearings while it has spent much of its $53 million dollar budget.   There have been ongoing criticisms of the inquiry almost since it began, calling it disorganized, and insensitive and there have been continued calls to replace the commissioner.

Marc spoke with Leah Gazon, an instructor of Indigenous studies at the University of Winnipeg and social justice advocate. in this excerpt she talks about what she sees as problems with the inquiry

*

The study suggest a computer app or game could be developed to help children overcome automatic biases.

Apparently very young children have basic inherent biases against people of unfamiliar races, and this is a phenomenon among children around the world. That news came from a recent study by researchers at the University of Toronto and international colleagues.

“These kinds of biases are automatic biases that children have,” says Kang Lee, a professor at the University of Toronto and co-author of the study. He has also developed ideas that can counter these biases in a computer-based system that is simple and easy.

Lynn spoke to professor Lee about the research

*

Popular rock singer Gord Downie died of cancer this week, Fans had gathered in improptu memorials across the country. © Chris Young/Canadian Press)

The lead singer of a Canadian rock band has died after a long fight against brain cancer.

Gord Downie was 53.   When the news of his death was released Wednesday morning, there was an outpouring of grief and condolences.

Our national broadcaster’s cable news network devoted the day to covering the reaction,   And the Toronto Maple Leafs Hockey Team… honoured Downie with a minute of silence before their game that night.

Ken McLeod is an associate professor of Music History and Culture… at the University of Toronto.

Carmel spoke to him about The Tragically Hip and began by asking how it was that Gord Downie managed to capture so many hearts and minds.

Posted by Radio Canada International on Friday, October 20, 2017

Images of the week

Share
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
The LINK Online, Sun. Oct 22, 2017Arts and Entertainment, History, SocietyGord Downie and the Tragically Hip: life and legacyEnvironment, Health, InternationalPollution causing one in six of all deaths: reportArts and Entertainment, Work & LabourAlan Doyle-  A Newfoundland performer with tales to tellEducation, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyShooting stars in October, the OrionidsEconomy, Immigration & Refuge, International, PoliticsNAFTA from the Mexican view of negotiationsHealth, Immigration & Refuge, International, SocietyCanadian airports relax attitude on medical marijuanaArts and Entertainment, IndigenousPassing of celebrated Inuit carver Barnabus Arnasungaaq marks end of eraAnimalsLyle the singing pig seeks a homeInternational, SocietyPolice must stop posing as journalists, says professor

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine