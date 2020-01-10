Our
The Link

The Link podcast is a brief summary of just some of the many stories and interviews presented during the week with discussion on the stories along with occasional special guests, and features which are often about aspects of life in Canada.

Due to the Coronavirus crisis, our Friday show is suspended.
We will be back as soon as possible.

The LINK Online, Mar. 13,14,15, 2020

The LINK Online Mar. 6,7,8, 2020

The LINK Online Feb 28,29; Mar 01, 2020

The LINK Online, Feb. 20,21,22, 2020

The LINK Online Feb 14.15.16, 2020

The LINK Online, Feb. 7,8,9, 2020

The Link Online, Jan. 29, 30, 31, 2020

The LINK Online, Jan 24.25.26, 2020

The LINK Online Jan. 17,18,19, 2020

The LINK Online Jan 10,11,12, 2020

To discover, understand and put Canadian realities into perspective and learn more about topics as diverse as Canada’s place in the world, the Arctic, health, art, culture and the environment.

