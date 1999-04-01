Discovering Canada
- Population: 37,6 millions (Census 2019)
- Land area: 9 984 670 km2
- Density: 3,9 Pop/km2
Canada
A mari usque ad mare
From sea to sea
- Canada is composed of 10 provinces and 3 Territories
- Political system: Constitutional monarchy, parliamentary democracy
- Governor General: Julie Payette
- Prime minister: Justin Trudeau
- Capital: Ottawa
- Other big cities:
Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary
- Official languages: English and French
- Money: Canadian dollar (CAD)
- Inhabitants (demonym): Canadians
- National holiday: Canada Day (July 1st)
- Borders:
- Two land borders with the U.S.,
- to the south and
- to the northwest (Alaska).
- Maritime boundaries
- with France (St. Pierre and Miquelon) and
- Denmark (Greenland)
- Two land borders with the U.S.,
- Time zone: See provinces
- Climate: See provinces
- Life expectancy:
Women 83,8 years • Men 79,6 years
- Five languages most spoken at home:
English (20 193 335)
French (7 452 075)
Mandarin (610 835)
Cantonese (594 030) and
Punjabi (543 495)
- Five most common ethnic origins:
Canadians
English
French
Scottish
Irish
- Five most common religions:
Catholic
Protestant
Orthodox
Christian (not Catholic, Protestant or Orthodox)
Muslim
- Main universities:
McGill University (Montreal),
University of British Columbia (Vancouver),
University of Toronto (Toronto),
University of Alberta (Edmonton)
University of Montreal (Montreal)
- Natural resources: See provinces
- Main tourist attractions:
Magdalen Islands
Niagara Falls
National Parks of Canada
Natural sites (rivers, mountains)
Canadian Rockies
- Official government site:
Canada.ca (canada.ca)
- Population: 4 648 055
- Land area: 944 735 km2
- Density: 5,0 pop./km2
British Columbia
Splendor Sine Occasu
Splendour without diminishment
- Political system: Parliamentary democracy
- Lieutenant-Governor: Janet Austin
- Premier: John Horgan
- Capital: Victoria
- Other big cities:
Vancouver, Surrey, Burnaby, Richmond
- Official languages: English
- Money: Canadian dollar (CAD)
- Inhabitants (demonym):British Columbians
- Provincial holiday:
British Columbia Day (First Monday in August)
- Date joined Canadian federation:
July 20th, 1871
- Borders:
Alaska to the northwest,
Yukon and the Northwest Territories to the north,
Alberta to the east, and
Washington, Idaho and Montana to the south
- Time zone: UTC -8 and -7
- Climate: Western mountain and maritime climate. In north: Cold, snowy winters. Southern Vancouver Island: Temperate climate
- Life expectancy:
Women 84,6 years • Men 80,5 years
- Five languages most spoken at home:
English (3 271 425),
Punjabi (214 595),
Cantonese (202705),
Mandarin (191 980) and
Tagalog (92 870)
- Five most common ethnic origins:
English,
Scottish,
Canadians,
Irish and
German
- Five most common religions:
Catholic,
Protestant,
Christian (not Catholic, Protestant or Orthodox),
Buddhist and
Sikh
- Main universities:
Simon Fraser University (Burnaby),
University of British Columbia (Vancouver),
University of Victoria (Victoria),
Kwantlen Polytechnic University (Richmond) and
Thompson Rivers University (Kamloops)
- Natural resources:
Forests, Copper, Molybdenum, Coal and Fish
- Main tourist attractions:
Museum of Anthropology (Vancouver)
Wild Pacific Trail (Ucluelet)
PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola (Whistler)
Pacific Rim National Park (Tofino)
Royal BC Museum (Victoria)
- Official government site:
Province of British Columbia (gov.bc.ca)
- Population: 4 067 175
- Land area: 661 848 km2
- Density: 6,4 pop./km2
Alberta
Fortis et Liber - Strong and free
- Political system: Parliamentary democracy
- Lieutenant-governor:
Lois Mitchell
- Premier: Jason Kenney
- Capital: Edmonton
- Other big cities:
Calgary, Red Deer, Lethbridge, Fort McMurray
- Official languages: English
- Money: Canadian dollar (CAD)
- Inhabitants (demonym):Albertans
- Provincial holiday:
Family Day (Third Monday in February)
- Date joined Canadian federation:
September 1, 1905
- Borders:
British Columbia to the west,
Saskatchewan to the east,
Montana to the south and
the Northwest Territories to the north
- Time zone: UTC -7
- Climate: Dry continental climate with hot summers and cold winters
- Life expectancy:
Women 83,6 years • Men 79,3 years
- Five languages most spoken at home:
English (3 080 875),
Tagalog (115 240)
Français (86 705),
German (84 460) and
Punjabi (74 490)
- Five most common ethnic origins:
English,
German,
Canadians,
Scottish and
Irish
- Five most common religions:
Catholic,
Protestant,
Orthodox,
Christian (not Catholic, Protestant or Orthodox) and
Muslim
- Main universities:
Athabasca University (Athabasca),
University of Alberta (Edmonton),
University of Calgary (Calgary),
Grant MacEwan University (Edmonton) and
Mount Royal University (Calgary)
- Natural resources: Natural gas, Oil, Coal, Iron and Sand
- Main tourist attractions:
Banff National Park,
Royal Tyrrell Museum,
Winspear Centre,
Edmonton Symphony and
Dinosaur Provincial Park
- Official government site:
Government of Alberta (alberta.ca)
- Population: 1 098 352
- Land area: 651 036 km2
- Density: 1,9 pop./km2
Saskatchewan
Multis E Gentibus Vires
From many peoples strength
- Political system: Parliamentary democracy
- Lieutenant-Governor: Tom Molloy
- Premier: Scott Moe
- Capital: Regina
- Other big cities:
Saskatoon, Estevan, Flin Flon, Humboldt
- Official languages: English
- Money: Canadian dollar (CAD)
- Inhabitants (demonym): Saskatchewanians
- Provincial holiday:
Saskatchewan Day (First Monday in August)
- Date joined Canadian federation:
September 1st, 1905
- Borders:
The Northwest Territories to the north, bounded by the 60th parallel;
The southern border with the United States runs along the 49th parallel.
- Time zone: UTC -6
- Climate: Temperate continental climate in centre and east. Semiarid steppe climate in south and southwest. Subarctic climate in north
- Life expectancy:
Women 82,4 years • Men 77,8 years
- Five languages most spoken at home:
English (910 865),
Tagalog (24 125)
German (22 695)
Cree (17 790) and
French (17 735)
- Five most common ethnic origins:
German,
English,
Scottish,
Canadians and
Irish
- Five most common religions:
Catholic,
Protestant,
Orthodox,
Christian (not Catholic, Protestant or Orthodox) and
Buddhist
- Main universities:
First Nations University of Canada (Regina),
University of Regina (Regina) and
University of Saskatchewan (Saskatoon)
- Natural resources: Oil, Potassium, Uranium, Gold and Silver
- Main tourist attractions:
Wascana Centre Park,
Regina Royal Saskatchewan Museum,
Regina Jones Peak Eastend,
Regina Floral Conservatory and
Regina
- Official government site:
Government of Saskatchewan (saskatchewan.ca)
- Population: 1 278 365
- Land area: 647 797 km2
- Density: 2,3 pop./km2
Manitoba
Gloriosus et Liber
Glorious and free
- Political system: Parliamentary democracy
- Lieutenant-Governor: Janice Filmon
- PREMIER: Brian Pallister
- Capital: Winnipeg
- Other big cities:
Brandon, Portage la Prairie, Churchill, Le Pas
- Official languages: English, French
- Money: Canadian dollar (CAD)
- Inhabitants (demonym): Manitobans
- Provincial holiday:
Louis Riel Day (Third Monday in February)
- Date joined Canadian federation:
July 15th, 1870
- Borders:
Saskatchewan to the west,
Nunavut to the north,
Ontario to the east and
North Dakota and Minnesota to the south
- Time zone: UTC -6
- Climate: Continental climate
- Life expectancy: Women 82,3 years • Men 77,9 years
- Five languages most spoken at home:
English (931 410),
German (66 590),
Tagalog (57 445),
French (46 060) and
Punjabi (19 760)
- Five most common ethnic origins:
English,
German,
Scottish,
Canadians and
Ukrainian
- Five most common religions:
Catholic,
Protestant,
Orthodox,
Christian (not Catholic, Protestant or Orthodox) and
Muslim
- Main universities:
University of Manitoba (Winnipeg),
University of Winnipeg (Winnipeg),
Brandon University (Brandon),
Canadian Mennonite University (Winnipeg) and University College of the North
- Natural resources: Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Gold and Fish
- Main tourist attractions:
Manitoba Museum,
Winnipeg Eskimo Museum,
Churchill Royal Canadian Mint,
Winnipeg Grand Beach Provincial Park,
Winnipeg Art Gallery
- Official government site:
Province of Manitoba (gov.mb.ca)
- Population: 13 448 494
- Land area: 1 076 395 km2
- Density: 14,8 pop./km2
Ontario
Ut incepit fidelis sic permanet
Loyal she began, loyal she remains
- Political system: Parliamentary democracy
- Lieutenant-Governor: Elizabeth Dowdeswell
- Premier: Douglas Robert Ford Jr
- Capital: Toronto
- Other big cities:
Ottawa, London, Mississauga, Windsor
- Official languages: English and French
- Money: Canadian dollar (CAD)
- Inhabitants (demonym): Ontarians
- Provincial holiday:
Civic holiday (First Monday in August)
- Date joined Canadian federation:
July 1st, 1867
- Borders:
Hudson Bay to the north,
Quebec to the east,
Manitoba to the west and
Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York to the south
- Time zone: UTC -5 and -6
- Climate: Generally temperate climate
- Life expectancy:
Women 84,4 years • Men 80,4 years
- Five languages most spoken at home:
English (9 255 660),
French (568 340),
Mandarin (292 390)
Cantonese (289 385) and
Italian (250 940)
- Five most common ethnic origins:
English,
Canadians,
Scottish,
Irish and
French
- Five most common religions:
Catholic,
Protestant,
Orthodox,
Christian (not Catholic, Protestant or Orthodox) and
Muslim
- Main universities:
University of Toronto (Toronto),
York University (Toronto),
University of Ottawa (Ottawa),
Ryerson University (Toronto) and
University of Western Ontario (London)
- Natural resources:
Copper, Nickel, Gold and Platinum
- Main tourist attractions:
Canadian War Museum (Ottawa),
Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO),
Hockey Hall of Fame,
CN Tower and
Royal Ontario Museum
- Official government site:
Government of Ontario (ontario.ca)
- Population: 8 164 361
- Land area: 1 542 056 km2
- Density: 6,0 pop./km2
Quebec
Je me souviens
- I remember
- Political system: Parliamentary democracy
- Lieutenant-Governor: Michel Doyon
- Premier: François Legault
- Capital: Quebec City
- Other big cities:
Montreal, Gatineau, Saguenay, Trois-Rivières
- Official languages: French
- Money: Canadian dollar (CAD)
- Inhabitants (demonym):Quebeckers
- Provincial holiday:
Feast of St. John the Baptist (June 24th)
- Date joined Canadian federation:
July 1st, 1867
- Borders: Land, river and maritime boundaries with
- four northeastern states (Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont),
- three provinces (Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador) and
- a federal territory (Nunavut)
- Time zone: UTC -5 and -4
- Climate: Four climate zones: arctic, subarctic, humid continental and eastern maritime
- Life expectancy:
Women 84 years • Men 80,1 years
- Five languages most spoken at home:
French (6 377 080),
English (718 985),
Arabic (202 520),
Spanish (157 140) and
Italian (113 150)
- Five most common ethnic origins:
Canadians,
French,
Irish,
Italian and
English
- Five most common religions:
Catholic,
Protestant,
Orthodox,
Muslim and
Jewish
- Main universities:
University of Montreal (Montreal),
University of Quebec at Montreal (Montreal),
Concordia University (Montreal),
Laval University (Quebec City) and
McGill University (Montreal)
- Natural resources:
Forests, Hydropower, Zinc, Gold, Iron ore and Titanium dioxide
- Main tourist attractions:
Old Quebec City,
Canadian Museum of Civilization (Gatineau),
Old Montreal,
Montreal Botanical Garden,
Mount Royal (Montreal),
La Mauricie National Park of Canada
- Official government site:
Québec Portal (gouv.qc.ca)
- Population: 747 101
- Land area: 72 908 km2
- Density: 10,5 pop./km2
New Brunswick
Spem reduxit
Hope restored
- Political system: Parliamentary democracy
- Lieutenant-Governor:
Jocelyne Roy-Vienneau
- Premier: Brian Gallant
- Capital: Fredericton
- Other big cities:
Moncton, Edmundston, Saint John
- Official languages: English, French
- Money: Canadian dollar (CAD)
- Inhabitants (demonym): New Brunswickers
- Provincial holiday:
New Brunswick Day (First Monday in August)
- Date joined Canadian federation:
July 1st, 1867
- Borders:
Maine to the west,
Quebec to the northwest and
Nova Scotia to the southeast
- Time zone: UTC -4
- Climate: Continental climate
- Life expectancy:
Women 83 years • Men 78,7 years
- Five languages most spoken at home:
English (481 685),
French (238 865),
Arabic (3 055),
Mandarin (2 330) and
Mi’kmaq (1 925)
- Five most common ethnic origins:
Canadians,
French,
English,
Irish and
Scottish
- Five most common religions:
Catholic,
Protestant,
Christian (not Catholic, Protestant or Orthodox),
Muslim and
Jewish
- Main universities:
University of New Brunswick (Fredericton and Saint John),
University of Moncton (Moncton),
St. Thomas University (Fredericton),
Crandall University (Moncton) and
Mount Allison University (Sackville)
- Natural resources:
Gold, Silver, Copper, Zinc and Nickel
- Main tourist attractions:
Hopewell Rocks,
Roosevelt Campobello International Park,
Acadian Historical Village (Caraquet),
Kings Landing Historical Settlement (Lower Prince William),
New Brunswick Botanical Garden (Edmundston)
- Official government site:
New Brunswick Government (gnb.ca)
- Population: 923 598
- Land area: 55 284 km2
- Density: 17,4 pop./km2
Nova Scotia
Munit Haec et Altera Vincit
One defends and the other conquers
- Political system: Parliamentary democracy
- Lieutenant-Governor: Arthur J. LeBlanc
- Premier: Stephen McNeil
- Capital: Halifax
- Other big cities:
Truro, Sydney, Amherst, Wolfville
- Official languages:
English, French and Gaelic
- Money: Canadian dollar (CAD)
- Inhabitants (demonym):Nova Scotians
- Provincial holiday:
Natal Day (First Monday in August)
- Date joined Canadian federation:
July 1st, 1867
- Borders:
The Bay of Fundy, Northumberland Strait and the Gulf of St. Lawrence to the northwest,
New Brunswick to the west,
Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland to the northeast and
the Atlantic Ocean to the east, south and west.
- Time zone: UTC -4
- Climate: Humid continental climate
- Life expectancy:
Women 82,6 years • Men 78,2 years
- Five languages most spoken at home:
English (838 055),
French (33 350),
Arabic (8 125),
Mandarin (4 765) et
Mi’kmaq (4 425)
- Five most common ethnic origins:
Canadians,
Scottish,
English,
Irish and
French
- Five most common religions:
Catholic,
Protestant,
Orthodox,
Christian (not Catholic, Protestant or Orthodox) and
Muslim
- Main universities:
Dalhousie University (Halifax),
St. Mary’s University (Halifax),
St. Francis Xavier University (Antigonish),
Acadia University (Wolfville) and
Cape Breton University (Sydney)
- Natural resources:
Fish, Gypsum, Salt, Silica and Forests
- Main tourist attractions:
Cape Breton Highlands National Park (Ingonish),
Cabot Trail (Cape Breton Island),
Ocean Explorations Whale Cruises (Tiverton),
Halifax Public Gardens (Halifax)
- Official government site:
Government of Nova Scotia | (novascotia.ca)
- Population: 142 907
- Land area: 5 660 km2
- Density: 25,1 pop./km2
Prince Edward Island
Parva Sub Ingenti
The small protected by the great
- Political system: Parliamentary democracy
- Lieutenant-Governor: Antoinette Perry
- Premier: Dennis King
- Capital: Charlottetown
- Other big cities:
Alberton, Cornwall, Georgetown, Kensington
- Official languages: English
- Money: Canadian dollar (CAD)
- Inhabitants (demonym): Islanders
- Provincial holiday:
Islander Day (3rd Monday in February)
- Date joined Canadian federation:
July 1st, 1873
- Borders:
The Gulf of St. Lawrence to the north and
Northumberland Strait the other sides
- Time zone: UTC -4
- Climate: Humid continental climate
- Life expectancy:
Women 83,6 years • Men 79 years
- Five languages most spoken at home:
English (128 970),
French (5 395),
Mandarin (2 200),
Arabic (665) and
Dutch (475)
- Five most common ethnic origins:
Scottish,
Canadians,
English,
Irish and
French
- Five most common religions:
Catholic,
Protestant,
Orthodox,
Christian (not Catholic, Protestant or Orthodox) and
Muslim
- Main universities:
University of Prince Edward Island (Charlottetown)
- Natural resources:
Fish, Potatoes and Forests
- Main tourist attractions:
Confederation Centre of the Arts (Charlottetown),
Basin Head Provincial Park (Souris),
Prince Edward Island National Park,
College of Piping and Celtic Performing Arts of Canada (Summerside),
Province House National Historic Site of Canada (Charlottetown)
- Official government site:
Prince Edward Island (princeedwardisland.ca)
- Population: 519 716
- Land area: 405 212 km2
- Density: 1,4 pop./km2
Newfoundland and Labrador
Quaerite Primum Regnum Dei
Seek ye first the kingdom of God
- Political system: Parliamentary democracy
- Lieutenant-Governor: Judy Foote
- Premier: Dwight Ball
- Capital: St. John’s
- Other big cities:
Corner Brook,
Mount Pearl
- Official languages: English
- Money: Canadian dollar (CAD)
- Inhabitants (demonym):
Newfoundlanders, Labradorians
- Provincial holiday:
Discovery Day
(nearest Monday to June 24)
- Date joined Canadian federation:
March 31st, 1949
- Borders:
The main land border is with Quebec;
Short boundary with Nunavut on Killiniq Island in the far north of Labrador
- Time zone: UTC -3:30
- Climate: Polar and subarctic climate
- Life expectancy:
Women 81,5 years • Men 77,2 years
- Five languages most spoken at home:
English (501 350),
French (3 025),
Innu/Montagnais (1 535),
Arabic(1250) and
Tagalog (1125)
- Five most common ethnic origins:
Canadians,
English,
Irish,
Scottish and
French
- Five most common religions:
Catholic,
Protestant,
Christian (not Catholic, Protestant or Orthodox),
Muslim and
Hindu
- Main universities:
Memorial University of Newfoundland (St. John’s)
- Natural resources:
Iron ore, Gold, Copper, Zinc and Cobalt
- Main tourist attractions:
Gros Morne National Park (Rocky Harbour),
East Coast Trail,
Prime Berth Fishing Museum (Twillingate),
Signal Hill,
Johnson Geo Centre (St. John’s)
- Official government site:
Government of Newfoundland and Labrador (gov.nl.ca)
- Population: 35 874
- Land area: 482 443 km2
- Density: 0,1 pop./km2
Yukon
No official motto
- Political system: Parliamentary democracy
- Commissioner: Angélique Bernard
- Premier: Sandy Silver
- Capital: Whitehorse
- Other big cities:
Dawson City, Watson Lake, Old Crow,
Haines Junction
- Official languages: English, French
- Money: Canadian dollar (CAD)
- Inhabitants (demonym): Yukoners
- Provincial holiday:
Discovery Day (Third Monday in August)
- Date joined Canadian federation:
June 13th, 1898
- Borders:
Alaska over 1,210 km to the west,
British Columbia along the 60th parallel to the south and
the Northwest Territories to the east,
more or less along the divide between the watersheds of the Yukon and the Mackenzie and the Beaufort Sea to the north
- Time zone: UTC -8
- Climate: Polar and subarctic climate
- Life expectancy:
Women 81,5 years • Men 75,9 years
- Five languages most spoken at home:
English (29 765),
French (1 815),
Tagalog (890),
German (835) and
Tutchone language (275)
- Five most common ethnic origins:
English,
First Nations,
Scottish,
Canadians and
Irish
- Five most common religions:
Catholic,
Protestant,
Orthodox,
Christian (not Catholic, Protestant or Orthodox) and
Buddhist
- Main postsecondary educational institution:
Yukon School of Visual Arts and
Yukon College
- Natural resources:
Copper, Gold and Silver
- Main tourist attractions:
Miles Canyon,
Yukon Wildlife Preserve,
Whitehorse MacBride Museum,
Whitehorse Dawson City Museum,
Whitehorse Fishway
- Official government site:
Government of Yukon (gov.yk.ca)
- Population: 41 786
- Land area: 1 346 106 km2
- Density: 0,03 pop./km2
Northwest Territories
No official motto
- Political system: Parliamentary democracy
- Commissioner: Margaret M. Thom
- Premier: Caroline Cochrane
- Capital: Yellowknife
- Other big cities:
Hay River, Inuvik, Fort Smith, Behchoko
- Official languages:
English, Chipewyan, Cree, French, Gwich’in,
Inuinnaqtun, Inuktitut, Inuvialuktun,
North Slavey, South Slavey, Tlicho
- Money: Canadian dollar (CAD)
- Inhabitants (demonym):
Northwest Territorians
- Provincial holiday:
National Aboriginal Day (June 21st)
- Date joined Canadian federation:
July 15th, 1870
- Borders:
Yukon to the west and Nunavut the east;
to the south, the 60th parallel marks the boundary with the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan;
the Arctic Ocean bounds it to the north
- Time zone: UTC -7
- Climate: Polar and subarctic climate
- Life expectancy:
Women 79,6 years • Men 75,8 years
- Five languages most spoken at home:
English (32 545),
French (1 365),
Tagalog (875),
Tlicho (1680) and
Dene (475)
- Five most common ethnic origins:
First Nations,
English,
Canadians,
Scottish and
Irish
- Five most common religions:
Catholic,
Protestant,
Christian (not Catholic, Protestant or Orthodox),
Muslim and
Buddhist
- Main postsecondary educational institution:
Aurora College
- Natural resources:
Gold, Diamonds, Natural gas and Oil
- Main tourist attractions:
Aurora Village (Yellowknife),
Cameron River Falls Trail (Yellowknife),
Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre (Yellowknife),
Wood Buffalo National Park
- Official government site:
Government of Northwest Territories (www.gov.nt.ca)
- Population: 35 944
- Land area: 2 093 190,00 km2
- Density: 0,02 pop./km2
Nunavut
ᓄᓇᕗᑦ ᓴᙱᓂᕗᑦ (Nunavut Sannginivut)
Our land, our strength
- Political system:Parliamentary democracy
- Commissioner: Nellie Taptaqut Kusugak
- Premier: Paul Quassa
- Capital: Iqaluit
- Other big cities:
Arviat and Cape Dorset
- Official languages:
Inuit (Inuktitut, Inuinnaqtun), English and French
- Money: Canadian dollar (CAD)
- Inhabitants (demonym):
Nunavummiuq (sing.), Nunavummiut (pl.)
- Provincial holiday:
Nunavut Day (July 9th)
- Date joined Canadian federation:
April 1st, 1999
- Borders:
The Northwest Territories to the west and
Manitoba to the south;
Short land boundary with Newfoundland and Labrador to the east on Killiniq Island
- Time zone: UTC -4, -5, -6 and -7
- Climate: Polar climate
- Life expectancy:
Women 73,9 years • Men 69,2 years
- Five languages most spoken at home:
Inuktitut (22 665),
English (11 740),
French (640),
Tagalog (Pilipino) (140) and
Spanish (45)
- Five most common ethnic origins:
Inuit,
Scottish,
English,
Irish and
Canadians
- Five most common religions:
Catholic,
Protestant,
Orthodox,
Christian (not Catholic, Protestant or Orthodox) and
Muslim
- Main postsecondary educational institution:
Nunavut Arctic College
- Natural resources:
Gold, Zinc, Copper, Lead and Diamonds
- Main tourist attractions:
Legislative Assembly of Nunavut (Iqaluit),
Auyuittuq National Park (Baffin Island),
Mallikjuak Island Territorial Park (Cape Dorset),
Killiniq Island,
Ellesmere Island
- Official government site:
Government of Nunavut (gov.nu.ca)
