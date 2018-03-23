Marc Montgomery, Carmel Kilkenny, Lynn Desjardins, Marie-Claude Simard

The LINK Online Mar 23-24-25, 2018

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 23 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

your hosts Carmel, Lynn, Marie-Claude and Marc (Video of show at bottom)

Listen

Experts have long said that a great deal can be learned about you from your online activities and information on such social media as Facebook.

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg apologized for what he called a “major breach of trust” but professor wonders where he was two years ago. (Steven Senne/AP Photo/file)

A Canadian whistleblower said that the personal information of 50 million Facebook users was manipulated by a company called Cambridge Analytica to sway the U.S. election that made Donald Trump president. Canada’s privacy commissioner and the Canadian government want to know if the data of Canadians was mined in the same way. Use of such information in such non-intended ways is being called the “weaponisation of information’.

Lynn spoke with Professor Megan Boler,  a professor of Social Justice Education at the University of Toronto.

*

The federal Liberal government in Canada has introduced proposals for new laws on gun ownership, called Bill C-71

The federal Liberal government has introduced a Bill which tightens laws on gun ownership and use. Gun control lobbyists say it doesn’t go far enough, gun owner advocates say it will do nothing to curb gangs and gun violence and create more hurdles for law-abiding owners. PHOTO: Sean Kilpatrick-Canadian Press

The law is already causing backlash from both gun control lobbyists, and gun-owner advocates. Gun control lobbyists say it doesn’t go nearly far enough to control gun use and the types of guns available for sale,while gun owning advocates say they are among the most law abiding in society, and the new laws merely hurt their activities while doing nothing to curb gangs and gun violence.

Marc speaks with Tony Bernardo, Executive director of the Canadian Shooting Sports Association, who says the laws does nothing against crime.

*

The giant Paris-based cosmetics multinational, L’Oreal, has recently purchased a Toronto company called Modiface.

ModiFace augmenting reality to help clients make choices. (image supplied)

The Toronto high tech company creates augmented reality technology and L’Oreal will integrate the company into their own Digital Services Factory.

Carmel spoke with Parham Aarabi, a professor in the Engineering department at the University of Toronto and co-founder and CEO of Modiface.

Images of the week

Share
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Society

Juno Award weekend in Vancouver

Health, Indigenous, Society

Canada vows to eradicate TB in the North

Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

The end of the ATM could start in Quebec

RCI | Français

L’Opéra de Montréal présente la première montréalaise de Svadba (Mariage)

RCI | Español

La derecha canadiense dice "muchas tonterías" sobre la misión canadiense en Malí

RCI | 中文

周末网络广播（2018年3月23-25日）

العربية | RCI

هل يمارس أساتذة ما بعد الدراسة الثانوية رقابة ذاتية؟