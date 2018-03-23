The LINK Online Mar 23-24-25, 2018

your hosts Carmel, Lynn, Marie-Claude and Marc (Video of show at bottom)

Experts have long said that a great deal can be learned about you from your online activities and information on such social media as Facebook.

A Canadian whistleblower said that the personal information of 50 million Facebook users was manipulated by a company called Cambridge Analytica to sway the U.S. election that made Donald Trump president. Canada’s privacy commissioner and the Canadian government want to know if the data of Canadians was mined in the same way. Use of such information in such non-intended ways is being called the “weaponisation of information’.

Lynn spoke with Professor Megan Boler, a professor of Social Justice Education at the University of Toronto.

The federal Liberal government in Canada has introduced proposals for new laws on gun ownership, called Bill C-71

The law is already causing backlash from both gun control lobbyists, and gun-owner advocates. Gun control lobbyists say it doesn’t go nearly far enough to control gun use and the types of guns available for sale,while gun owning advocates say they are among the most law abiding in society, and the new laws merely hurt their activities while doing nothing to curb gangs and gun violence.

Marc speaks with Tony Bernardo, Executive director of the Canadian Shooting Sports Association, who says the laws does nothing against crime.

The giant Paris-based cosmetics multinational, L’Oreal, has recently purchased a Toronto company called Modiface.

The Toronto high tech company creates augmented reality technology and L’Oreal will integrate the company into their own Digital Services Factory.

Carmel spoke with Parham Aarabi, a professor in the Engineering department at the University of Toronto and co-founder and CEO of Modiface.

