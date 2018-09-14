The LINK Online Sep 14-16, 2018

Your hosts, Carmel, Levon, Marie-Claude, and Marc

Google: from garage to world -wide domination in 20 years

From a university thesis, to a multi-billion dollar corporation, “Backrub” and later “Google” is now the absolute dominant search engine on the internet. The firm has also branched out bought out several other high-tech operations in robotics, artificial intelligence and more.

Marc spoke with David Gerhard (PhD), a professor of computer science at the University of Regina in Saskatchewan who looks at the growth of Google and the future.

Gold! in a nickel mine?

They were looking for nickel, but found gold. Not just a little but a surprisingly huge amount worth millions of dollars.

The Canadian company was operating in Australia. After a dynamite blast to blow up another section of rock, they were astounded to find gold all over the place, “a mother lode”. Estimates are the rock that was blasted loose contains $11 million dollars worth of gold.

The CEO of Toronto-based mining firm RNC explains.

Major Russian military exercise- flexing muscles and sending a message to the west

It is being classed as the largest Russian military exercise since the fall of the Soviet Union. The huge exercise involving all aspects of Russia’s military. An important aspect is the Arctic portion which sends a message to northern countries like Sweden and Finland that any thought of joining NATO would be “unwelcome” by Russian and viewed as a provocation and threat. Another portion of the exercise sends a a message to the Baltic states about Russia’s ability to counter any threat from NATO on that front.

It also is designed to show their ability to dominate and respond in the increasingly accessible Arctic seas as ice retreats while also increasing icebreaking capability.

Levon spoke to two experts on the subject and gives an analysis.