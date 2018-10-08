Youth Olympic Games begin with a Canadian medal

The Youth Olympic Games are underway in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

And Jukoka Keagan Young was awarded the first medal today for the Canadian team.

4,000 athletes, from 206 countries competing in 241 events across 32 sports

The 17 year-old, from Markham, Ontario, earned the bronze medal in judo in the men’s 81-kilogram class.

Young is now the top-ranked U18 judoka by the International Judo Federation, after winning gold at the Cadet Pan Am Championship in July.

Keagan Young has only been in the sport for five years.

This is the third YOG, which began on Saturday October 6, and will continue until October 18,

It will be live streamed at CBCSports.ca, with a one-hour daily highlight show broadcast at 8 p.m. ET.

Following these games, the next Winter YOG will be the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games of Lausanne, Switzerland, followed by the 2022 Summer Youth Olympics taking place in Dakar, Senegal.